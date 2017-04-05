JCPD: Man charged after buying vehicle with counterfeit money, reselling it

Luther Warren

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on criminal simulation and theft of property charges Wednesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrested Luther Warren, 43, following an investigation where into a vehicle being purchased with counterfeit money on East Maple Street on March 4, and then sold several days later.

Warren was later identified as the suspect in the case and charged with seven counts of criminal simulation and theft of property under $1,000.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $8,000 bond.

Warren was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

