Hokie’s Sam Rogers named to prestigious Hampshire Honor Society

IRVING, TEXAS – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced that Virginia Tech’s Sam Rogers has been named a member of the 2017 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. Rogers graduated from Virginia Tech in December with a degree in human nutrition, foods and exercise.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia native earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team as a senior. He represented the Hokies in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine after earning first-team All-ACC and second-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus as a senior.

The former walk-on played in 53 games (25 starts) for the Hokies. A versatile performer on offense and special teams, Rogers finished his career with 165 carries for 692 yards (4.2 avg.) and four touchdowns. He also hauled in 72 receptions for 802 yards and seven scores during his career. In addition, he completed three of four passes, including a 13-yard TD pass to Steven Peoples against Miami in 2016. The Hanover High School product registered a career-high 72 receiving yards in that same contest against the Hurricanes.

In his final game at Lane Stadium, he wore the honorary Frank Beamer No. 25 jersey producing a career-high 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“We are pleased to see a record number of colleges and universities embrace the Hampshire Honor Society this year,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. “Over the past decade, it has become a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes who play football at the 777 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.