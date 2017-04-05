HCSO: Body found in septic tank overflow pond in Rogersville

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman’s body was found in a septic tank overflow pond in Rogersville Wednesday afternoon.

According to a HCSO news release, deputies responded to a report of a body found in the 200 block of Meadowview Road around 4 p.m., and they located the woman’s body.

Deputies said residents in the area first thought someone had thrown a dummy into the sewage pond, but then called law enforcement.

According to the release, the woman’s body was clothed in what deputies said appeared to be a tank top, a hoodie and blue jeans.

No shoes or identification were found, but deputies said there was a tattoo on the woman’s stomach.

Deputies said it appeared that the body had been in the septic tank overflow pond for two to three days.

According to the release, the cause of death is unknown at this time and the body was taken to Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the case or anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 272-4848 or 272-6514.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.