Former Lee County school administrator arrested on child porn charges

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A retired administrator with Lee County Public Schools now faces charges of child pornography, according to Commonwealth Attorney Fuller Cridlin.

Cridlin said Robert Edward Widener is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and 20 counts of computer solicitation of a child. Widener’s alleged crimes occurred between April 1, 2016 and April 4, 2017, according to court records.

His arrest followed a Virginia State Police investigation Cridlin said.

He confirmed Widener is the retired director of Lee County Public School’s special education program.

Widener will be arraigned Thursday morning, according to the court clerk.

“The allegations are extremely disturbing and very serious and we’ll be prosecuting them very aggressively,” Cridlin said.

