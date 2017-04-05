ETSU volleyball coach Devine hires Ladislav Lelkes as Assistant Coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 5, 2017) – ETSU Volleyball head coach Lindsey Devine on Wednesday announced the hiring of assistant coach Ladislav Lelkes to the Buccaneer staff.

Lelkes joins the ETSU staff as an assistant coach after serving last season at East Carolina as a volunteer assistant coach.

“In this interview process, Ladislav was someone who was able to convey his passion and work ethic towards continuing to move this program to another level,” said Devine. “His coaching experience in both the men’s and women’s game made him the most unique and attractive candidate for the position.”

Before his time at ECU, Lelkes served as an assistant coach for the women’s team at Barton College during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Lelkes at Barton College handled practice planning, individual skill development and practice execution with an emphasis on offense and blocking.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to join the ETSU Athletics family. I would like to thank Coach Lindsey Devine, Dr. Richard Sander and Kay Lennon for giving me this amazing opportunity,” said Lelkes. “I am anxious to hit the ground running and start working on meeting our goals. These are really exciting times for ETSU Athletics and the volleyball program and I am honored to be a part of it.”

During the 2015 season, Lelkes helped the Bulldogs become the best blocking team in the Conference Carolinas while also producing one First Team All-Conference member and two All-State selections.

“He immediately connected with the team on his campus visit,” said Devine. “After long conversations, I knew that he had the drive and commitment to compliment me with the vision that I have set out for this program.”

Before joining the coaching staff, Lelkes played two seasons at Barton serving as team captain in 2012-13 and 2013-14. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Lelkes recorded 231 kills, 161 blocks, 46 digs and 16 service aces.

Lelkes was also a part of the VKP Bratislava volleyball club at various levels from 2001-11. Lelkes helped Bratislava to a second-place finish in the National Slovakian League as well as a national championship and Slovakian Cup title.