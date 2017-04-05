Bristol, Va. man charged in break-in at former outdoors business on Wallace Pike

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Bristol, Va. man following an investigation into a break-in on Wallace Pike on March 10.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies received a call about a break-in and theft at the former Parker Outdoor Sports, located at 13231 Wallace Pike.

Sheriff Fred Newman said a firearm and some fishing equipment were taken from the location.

Detectives identified Nathan Wayne Doss, 29, as the suspect and he was arrested.

Doss was charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny, and was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va. where he was being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.