Bluff City man charged with attempted first-degree murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A bluff city man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators said he fired shots at his mother and step-father’s home early Sunday morning.

34-year-old Michael Bolyard is being held in Sullivan County jail.

The incident happened at a home on Beechwood circle in Bristol, Tenessee.

According to police reports, Bolyard had been making calls threatening to kill his mother and stepfather.

After reportedly firing shots into the home, Bolyard was spotted driving on Main Street in Bluff City.

Officers with the Bluff City police department took him into custody.

Officers said Bolyard told them he had been shot in the right leg.

Bolyard was treated and is being held on a 100 thousand dollar bond.

