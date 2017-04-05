Bluff City man charged with attempted first-degree murder

By Published: Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A bluff city man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after investigators said he fired shots at his mother and step-father’s home early Sunday morning.

34-year-old Michael Bolyard is being held in Sullivan County jail.

The incident happened at a home on Beechwood circle in Bristol, Tenessee.

According to police reports, Bolyard had been making calls threatening to kill his mother and stepfather.

After reportedly firing shots into the home, Bolyard was spotted driving on Main Street in Bluff City.

Officers with the Bluff City police department took him into custody.

Officers said Bolyard told them he had been shot in the right leg.

Bolyard was treated and is being held on a 100 thousand dollar bond.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s