Amazon to stream NFL Thursday night games

(CNN) – Amazon is getting into the pro football streaming business. Amazon will partner with the NFL live stream 10 Thursday night games during the 2017 – 2018 regular season.

The online giant will pay $50 million to stream the games.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were also in the running to NFL live streaming rights. The NFL partnered with Twitter on a similar deal last year.

Twitter says the live stream of its first NFL game reached more than two million people. But that number includes anyone who watched the game for at least three seconds.