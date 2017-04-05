Amazon to stream NFL Thursday night games

CNN News Published:
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is continuing to delve into new ways of letting people shop, this time with a grocery pickup service in Seattle called AmazonFresh Pickup. The service will let members of Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime loyalty program order groceries online, reserve a time to pick them up and then deliver them to a members’ car at the pickup location. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(CNN) – Amazon is getting into the pro football streaming business. Amazon will partner with the NFL live stream 10 Thursday night games during the 2017 – 2018 regular season.

The online giant will pay $50 million to stream the games.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were also in the running to NFL live streaming rights. The NFL partnered with Twitter on a similar deal last year.

Twitter says the live stream of its first NFL game reached more than two million people. But that number includes anyone who watched the game for at least three seconds.

