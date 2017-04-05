2017 Blue Plum details set to be revealed after upcoming 5K Fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The annual Blue Plum Festival is two months away and so far organizers haven’t said a word about plans for this year’s event. On Wednesday Tracy Johnson, President of the Blue Plum Organization said that committee members were in the final stages of making preparations for this year’s festival.

Johnson says vendors that participated in the festival in 2016 have already agreed to come back for this year. Still, some of those vendors haven’t been paid for last year’s festival.

Organizers say that money is in the process of being paid back.

“We are still finalizing some things, we are finalizing some bands so grateful for all of the sponsors that have come back on board with us,” Tracy Johnson said.

While Johnson didn’t want to go into too many details just yet about the June festival, she did say it would be a little different from last year

“We are looking to come back to Founders Park, such a great place to see a show and spend time with your family down there on the lawn,” Johnson said.

While the ultimate goal remains to shine a spotlight on downtown Johnson City. Blue Plum leaders say founders park is the best location for the growing festival.

The group is gearing up for its first event of 2017, a Bunny Hop 5K and Easter egg hunt in Founders Park.

“We want the community to enjoy this event as a spring tune-up for health and wellness for fitness,” Johnson said.

Money raised from this event will go towards paying off vendors. Johnson says the Bunny Hop 5K and Blue Plum are two out of four total events planned for this year, giving way for more fundraisers that ultimately benefit the entire community.

