Weaver Elem. students, staff set to move to Bluff City starting this fall

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- More than 200 local students will attend a new school this fall, following the decision to shut down Weaver Elementary School in Sullivan County.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski made that recommendation to the board of education Monday night.

Structural engineers determined use of the building past this school year would be unsafe.

Since school leaders let parents know they may have to close the school, some parents said they had one request, and that was to keep students and staff together.

In order to try to accommodate that, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said they will be moving Weaver K-4th grade students to Bluff City Elementary.

Rafalowski said they will be making Bluff City Middle a 5th-8th grade school.

Board of Education Chair Michael Hughes said they will be allowing Weaver Elementary parents to choose from other schools within the system.

“Most of them will probably end up attending Bluff City, but some may opt to go to Emmett or Holston Valley, were going to let them have that option,” Hughes said.

Hughes also said while both schools in Bluff City will be filled with more students after taking on more than 200 from Weaver, neither of them will reach their maximum capacity.

