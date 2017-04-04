VSP: Truck hits Washington Co. school bus head-on; no injuries reported

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a crash involving a truck and a Washington County, Va. school bus.

According to a VSP news release, the school bus was traveling west on Rich Valley Road near Benhams Road when it was hit head-on by a 1997 Dodge Dakota truck that was traveling east on the same road.

An investigation revealed that the truck lost control, crossed the center of the road and hit the school bus.

VSP troopers said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old male of Bristol, Va., was charged with reckless driving.

According to the release, 16 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.