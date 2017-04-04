Vols Softball Score Early & Often in Rout of EKU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brooke Vines extended her hit streak to 11 games with an early home run that pushed No. 17/17 Tennessee to a 10-1 victory over Eastern Kentucky in five innings on Tuesday evening at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Eight Volunteer batters had hits in the victory with four of those players recording RBIs as UT earned its 11th straight win.

The Colonels (14-19) got on the board in the second inning with an RBI double from Kelly Wood. In the third, Meghan Greggadded to her RBI count for the season with her 52nd of the year on a double to right field that pushed the Vols lead to 9-1.

Sophomore Matty Moss improved to 16-1 on the season. She allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts through 3.1 innings of work.

The Vols (32-5) started the game off with a quick 6-0 scoring run highlighted by a two-run homer from Vines, extending her career-long hit streak to 11 games. In that same frame, junior Scarlet McSwain also had a two-run double.

C.J. McClain increased her stolen bases total on the season to 17 after stealing second in the first and third innings.

Mollie Paulick picked up the loss for EKU, falling to 5-7 on the year. After getting the start, she allowed six runs on three hits before Alex Sallberg came in to pitch the remainder of the game.

GEER EXTENDS ON-BASE STREAK: Senior outfielder Megan Geer went 1-for-2 in Tuesday’s victory, reaching base on a single in the second inning. The hit extended her team-leading reached base streak to 17 consecutive games.

VINES STAYS STRONG: Brooke Vines had another big night on Tuesday, reaching base in all three plate appearances with a walk and two hits. The California native also scored a pair of runs and hit her second homer of the season. Over the past 11 games, Vines has led the way for the Vols, scoring 10 runs on 19 hits while driving in 24 runs and homering twice.

UP NEXT: Tennessee heads to Lexington to start a weekend series against No. 20 Kentucky on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.