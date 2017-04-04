Troopers: Morristown man fled scene of crash that killed teen son

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Charges are pending against a Hamblen County father for leaving the scene of an accident that killed his 17-year-old son.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says a 1984 Chevrolet driven by Bradley Barnes, 17, was going southbound on Sulpher Springs Road Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. The vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. It hit an embankment and rolled, ejecting Bradley Barnes.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt and if he had, it may have saved his life. At the time of their initial report, troopers say they did not know the father, Tommy Barnes, had been in the vehicle. They contacted him the next day and he admitted he was a passenger in the car and had fled the crash scene.

Charges against Tommy Barnes are pending.