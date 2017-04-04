TRAFFIC ALERT: West Mountainview Road at Browns Mill, N. Roan closed for storm drain installation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Part of a roundabout project is now underway in Johnson City. The project is impacting traffic locally.

The city says West Mountainview Road will be closed from North Roan Street to Browns Mill Road on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4 and 5. The city says it’s installing storm drains in that area.

We’re told that detour signs will be in place.

Back in November, the city told News Channel 11 it hopes the roundabout project, the fourth and biggest in Johnson City, will ease traffic and make the road safer.

The project is expected to be completed by early fall of this year.

The following are other projects happening in the city this week:

Public Works projects:

· University Parkway (from Southwest Avenue to Magnolia Avenue Extension) – conduit installation in median. Lane closures possible. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

· East Holston Avenue (at Center Street) – traffic circle installation. Road closed at times. Detours in place. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

· South Roan Street (between Buffalo and Water streets) – crosswalk installation starting March 22.Intersection completely closed for approximately two weeks. Detours will be in place. No through traffic. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

Water/Sewer projects:

· Circle Drive (Chinquapin) – water line replacement; lane closures

· Old Stage Road (between Old Gray Station Road and Interstate 26 overpass) – water line replacement; lane closures

· Orleans Street (300-400 block) – water line replacement; lane closures

· 347 Delmer Salts Road (Gray) – sewer extension

All work is weather permitting.