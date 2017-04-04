Teen charged after making social media threats against Grandview Elem.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a 13-year-old with false reporting, following threats made on social media Monday evening.

According a WCSO news release, the teens made threats to kill or harm student at Grandview Elementary School in Telford on Instagram.

School resource officers immediately responded to the threat on Monday and additional officers were called in at the school Tuesday morning for increased security.

According to the release, deputies received information from the social media site, which identified the teen.

Deputies arrested the teen early Tuesday afternoon and taken into custody on an attachment out of Juvenile Court.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Washington County/Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Washington County Juvenile Court.

