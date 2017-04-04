Sullivan County Family Justice Center ahead of schedule thanks to donations from the community

Related Coverage Sullivan County to create Family Justice Center

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A center with one-stop resources for victims of abuse is set to open next year in Sullivan County.

The Family Justice Center will coordinate law enforcement, counseling, and advocacy in to one location.

The project is now running ahead of schedule after a generous donation.

A businessman in Sullivan County donated a building to be the new Family Justice Center.

Karen Boyd, director of the Family Justice Center said, her biggest concern was finding a building, and raising the money to pay for it, which she thought would take a year.

“They’re leasing it to us for five years for a dollar a month. I’ve already paid in full for the five years and we have an option to renew,” Boyd said.

Right now, victims of abuse have to travel from one building to the next on different days, different locations in their fight to get healing and justice. The goal of the Family Justice Center is to make their lives safer and give them better access to services.

Law enforcement, counseling, advocacy groups, and state prosecutors will be here. They hope to also have a specially trained sexual assault nurse.

“I think on my best day I would have a hard time navigating everywhere you need to go and all the services you need to access and I can’t imagine trying to do that in a state of trauma,” Boyd said.

“We hope that they will get rehabilitation, we hope that they will get training, we hope they can get back on their feet, and we hope we can hold the people that commit the crimes responsible,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said.

Boyd said though law enforcement and someone from the D.A.’s office will have an office, it’s up to the victim what they want to do moving forward.

“People can come here and access services without having to get the police involved, without having to get court involved and I think right now a lot of people don’t realize that they can do that,” Boyd said.

The building isn’t the only donation, businesses from around Sullivan County are pitching in to make this center happen. Boyd said Bristol Regional Medical Center donated medical equipment and Eastman Credit Union donated desks.

The director here says the Family Justice Center could open as early as spring 2018.

She said once it’s opened, anyone is welcome in these doors, whether victims of abuse or family members unsure what to do for their loved one.

Boyd said between now and then victims looking for help can go to Abuse Alternatives in Bristol or Safe House in Kingsport.

