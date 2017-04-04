Rotary Park reopens with new, inclusive playground and splash pad

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders and Rotary Club members cut the ceremonial ribbon to open their new, inclusive playground and splash pad at the Rotary Park on North Broadway Street.

The new facility provides 22,000 square feet of space for children of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

The playground is almost entirely wheelchair accessible and has features that parents can enjoy with their children.

The park is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the splash pad will operate on the same schedule as Johnson City outdoor pools, running from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The new playground received the 2017 John S. Wilder Rebuild Tennessee Award from the Tennessee Development District Association.

