Police investigate tip in AMBER Alert case at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County Sheriff’s Office received a tip Tuesday night about a possible Tad Cummins look-a-like at a Nashville hotel.

The sheriff’s office then called Metro-Nashville police to look into the tip, which came in shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the Best Western off White Bridge Pike at Interstate 40 to look into the matter.

There has only been one confirmed sighting of the former teacher and Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old he is accused of kidnapping on March 13. The two were spotted on surveillance at a Walmart in Oklahoma City two days later, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

