Payless ShoeSource files for bankruptcy, to close 400 stores

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
TOPEKA, Kan. (WATE) – Payless ShoeSource announced Tuesday it had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close nearly 400 underperforming stores.

Payless says those 400 stores will close immediately and will “aggressively manage” its remaining real estate to modify lease terms and evaluate the closure of additional stores. Payless says it plans to post a list of closing stores to its website later on Tuesday after speaking with employees.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify. We will build a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors and suppliers, associates, business partners and other stakeholders through this process,” said Payless Chief Executive Officer Paul Jones in a news release.

The Kansas-based company joins a growing list of stores announcing closures in recent weeks, including Sears, Kmart, Staples, GameStop, Radio Shack and JC Penney.

