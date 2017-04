Piney Flats, TN (WJHL) — Investigators are on scene tonight of a deadly crash in Sullivan County.

It happened just before 9pm in the 700 block of North Austin Springs Road in Piney Flats.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed after a car ran into a home. The person killed was the driver of the car. A passenger was transported to the hospital. No one in the house was hurt.

This is a developing story which will be updated soon.

