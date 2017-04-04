New memorial dog park being built at WCJC Animal Shelter

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter will soon have a new addition.

Construction on a new space called Ashley’s Park began today and is expected to be finished by the middle of May.

Ashley Block was killed after being hit by a drunk driver in September of 2016 while attending college in Athens, GA.

Ashley’s aunt, Deborah Kelley, said she was very passionate about conservation and animals and nature.

“We wanted to build some type of memorial for her that she would enjoy. It was my mom’s idea to do something here at the animal shelter and make this space nice for the dogs”, Kelly said.

Barbara Block, Ashley’s grandmother, said Ashley was about to adopt a pet when the accident happened.

“Ashley was actually in the process of adopting a dog when she was killed. She loved animals”, Block said.

Barbara said she wanted to do something in memory of her granddaughter and that’s when they got the idea for the dog park.

The park will consist of colorful plants and shrubs as well a doggy play area.

Barbara said she hopes this will help more dogs find forever homes.

“I thought not only would it make this area more beautiful but it would probably increase adoptions if we were able to make it look nicer”, Block said.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the project.

Home Depot has also decided to lend a hand through their “Team Depot” initiative.

They are providing many of items for the project as well as volunteers from three of their stores.

The main construction on the park will happen on May 13.

That’s when volunteers will come to the shelter and complete the remaining work and finish the project.

Organizers say the can use all the help they can get that day so if interested they ask that you please come out.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.