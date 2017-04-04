Mission group travels from Michigan to help TLC Community Center for ‘Project Hometown’

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A group of 55 people from Detroit, Michigan traveled to Elizabethton on Tuesday, teaming up with the TLC Community Center to deliver home items to a family in need.

The family had been staying in a motel for the past two weeks and they not had a bed to sleep on in six months.

Angie Odom, the Founder and Director of TLC, said everything from beds, to couches, a table, toys, and clothes were donated to the family.

“It doesn’t stop today. Like with this family, we’ll be going in each month and assisting them and making sure how they’re keeping up with the things that are brought to them and just daily routines and help,” Odom said.

Jason Copeln, Associate Pastor at Crosspoint Church in Michigan, said the group took part in other activities as well.

“We have a group of people over at a gentleman’s house helping fix a roof right now. We have people that will be here later to help feed in a soup kitchen, I think we might sort some clothes, do some other things,” Copelan said.

This is the second year the group has teamed up with the center for Project Hometown to deliver items to families in the region.

