Kingsport murder suspect’s case bound over to grand jury

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A man facing murder charges appeared before a Kingsport judge on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Flanary, 51, appeared for his preliminary hearing and his case is now bound over to the grand jury.

Flanary is charged with premeditated first degree murder, felony first degree murder, and aggravated robbery in the January death of Michael Davidson.

A Kingsport Police Detective and an acquaintance of Flanary’s took the stand to testify.

Davidson’s body was found about eight days after he was killed in his home on Mull Street in the Lynn Garden community.

Police said they found his body under a blanket, with his hands and feet bound, and a gag in his mouth.

District Attorney William Harper said Flanary also faces aggravated robbery, evading arrest, vandalism, and other charges.

“We’ll present evidence to the grand jury as well to get him indicted hopefully on the same charges,” Harper said.

Flanary will appear in Criminal Court on June 9 at 9 a.m.

His bond remains at $250,000.

