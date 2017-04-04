Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder to lead Pilgrimage Festival

Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the 49th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Timberlake will headline the next Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Justin Timberlake will headline the next Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and he’s lured some big names to join him, including Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr.

The two-day annual festival debuted in 2015 on a horse farm in Franklin, Tennessee, and was co-founded by Kevin Griffin of the band Better Than Ezra. Timberlake is a partner and producer who will make his debut on its stage this fall.

This year’s festival will be held Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. Two-day passes go for $175 and there are VIP passes for $725. Tickets go on sale Tuesday.

The lineup also includes Walk the Moon, Fitz and The Tantrums, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists and Better Than Ezra.

