JCPD officers arrest sex offender after GPS device shows him near two schools

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on violation of sex offender residential/work restrictions charges Tuesday.

According to a news release, on March 31 the police department was contacted by the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole, where they were told that Lemar Q. Gipson, 54 — as a condition of his parole — wore a GPS device to monitor his location.

On Tuesday, Gipson was reportedly 406 feet away from Woodland Elementary School on Indian Ridge Road around 2:50 p.m. just before students were to be dismissed from school.

Gipson was then tracked to Asbury Optional High School on Indian Ridge Road, where he stayed approximately 18 minutes.

A restriction of the Sex Offender Registry, TCA 40-39-211d, prohibits the offender from being within 1,000 ft. of the property line of a school, or any other named location, when the offender has reason to believe that children under the age of 18 are present without having a specific or legitimate reason for being there.”

Gipson was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

