Fire destroys home on Colonial Ridge Road in Johnson City; no injuries reported

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Fire Department officials said a house on Colonial Ridge Road in Johnson City was destroyed following a fire Tuesday.

According to JCFD Capt. Mike Oliver, the call about the fire came in around 6 p.m., and four engines, two trucks and around 16 firefighters responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the fire was approximately 60 percent involved.

Oliver said the fire started in the back of the home, driven by wind. Crews are still working to put hot spots out

The home was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

Everyone got safely out of the home and no injuries were reported.

Johnson City Police Department officers also responded to the fire Tuesday to keep the roads closed in the area. Washington County EMS crews were also on scene.

