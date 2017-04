Amy and Chris chat about the family that had a baby at Food City in Kingsport. The Food City on Eastman Road in Kingsport gathered lots of baby supplies for Alecia Puckett and her newborn son, Isaiah. Last Tuesday, Alecia was headed to the hospital, but she had to stop in Food City’s parking lot because iIsaiah just coudn’t wait. The grocery store gave them several supplies including diapers, baby formula, and gift cards.

