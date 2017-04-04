ETSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity suspended for semester

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – School administrators said Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been suspended for the rest of the semester following an unregistered party involving alcohol and a student being sent to the hospital.

The fraternity house is located in the Tree Streets neighborhood of Johnson City.

The school placed Sigma Alpha Epsilon on an interim suspension pending an investigation following the February incident. School administrators said following the investigation the fraternity faced judicial charges. At a meeting last month, The University Judicial Board then suspended the fraternity for the rest of the semester.

The suspension means the fraternity can’t do things like hold meetings or recruit members.

Dr. Jeff Howard, Associate Vice President of Student Engagement said the fraternity does not have an extensive history of trouble.

“This chapter has a very small conduct record, there has not been a lot during the duration of their time at the university so it’s been a while, they were in good standing before this occurred,” Dr. Howard said.

Dr. Howard said the fraternity is complying with the educational sanctions part of the suspension and based on their actions, he believes it could return to good standing next month.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.