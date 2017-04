KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport firefighters were able to quickly put out an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in the Lynn Garden community.

Crews were called to Chadwick Drive around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The Kingsport Fire Department said at least one apartment was damaged and possibly a second.

No one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the people in those apartments.

