Buchanan Co. man charged with attempted murder after shooting firearm during argument

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Buchanan County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a man with multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

Investigators said on March 30 an argument at a home on Deer Moss Road in the Council area of the county led to shots being fired.

No one was injured in the incident.

James Douglas Harris, 50, of Vansant, was charged with attempted murder, burglary, assault and battery, reckless handling of a firearm, driving on revoked license and intoxicated in public.

Harris was arraigned on Monday at Buchanan County General District Court and is being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail in Haysi, Va. until his next court appearance.

