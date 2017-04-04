Bellator Clarifies Plan to Host MMA Fights at NASCAR Events

Following confusion over a Monday press release, Bellator MMA on Tuesday issued a revised press release to MMAWeekly.com, clarifying its relationship with Monstery Energy and its participation in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The initial release indicated a partnership between Bellator, Monster Energy, and NASCAR would see the fight promotion staging a series of fights ahead of select races during the 2017 season. A short time after the news was reported, NASCAR officials denied a partnership with Bellator.

To clarify the situation, Bellator issued a new release noting its longstanding partnership with Monster Energy was the catalyst for bringing select fights to some of the key NASCAR events. NASCAR itself is not involved in a direct partnership with Bellator.

Through the partnership with Monster Energy, mixed martial arts will be included as a pre-race activation exclusively for fans in attendance.

“I’m excited about Bellator’s partnership with Monster Energy and the opportunity to promote these types of events,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “Bellator and NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate in sports and we couldn’t be happier to bring MMA and motorsports together. Monster Energy has been a great partner of ours over the years and we’re excited about the opportunity to integrate our brand into another great sports property within the Monster Energy family. I want to thank Cody Dresser and Hans Molenkamp from Monster Energy for helping put this great partnership together, and I’m looking forward to introducing Bellator to a whole new fan base.”

Bellator and Monster Energy are planning to host events at several races throughout the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. In looking to create a unique experience for fans at the racetrack, there are currently no plans to televise these events.

