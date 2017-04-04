Arrest made in Johnson City homicide case; Officials to reveal more details at news briefing

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department revealed, just moments ago, an arrest has been made in connection to the October 31, 2016 murder of Otis C. Church.

Church died sometime between October 30 and 31 in his home on St. Louis Street. Initially, police did not release any details about how Church died, but investigators told us they hope someone will come forward and offer information to help them find the killer.

Church’s cousin and caretaker in recent years, said she spoke to him on the phone on October 30th, and everything seemed fine.

“He told me he was going to lie down and rest, so I told him I would talk to him later,” Kathy Peltier said. “I didn’t get a call later and I thought, well you know he’s probably tired.”

The next morning, repeated calls were never answered. Peltier said a neighbor walked next door to check on Church and found him dead.

“I don’t know anything,” Peltier said. “I don’t know how he died. I don’t know anything.”

Investigators told News Channel 11, back in November, the estate of Otis C. Church was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

