TONIGHT: Johnson City school board to consider contract for proposed new superintendent

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Education will consider a contract for the school system’s proposed new leader tonight.

The Board of Education unanimously chose Dr. Steve Barnett as its top candidate on March 22.

Barnett was one of five finalists for the job. He currently is the principal of Towne Acres Elementary School.

Current Superintendent Dr. Richard Bales announced his retirement back in August. His retirement will become official on July 1.

The Johnson City Board of Education is scheduled to discuss Barnett’s compensation package at tonight’s regular meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Columbus Powell.

