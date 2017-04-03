Tennessee, Oklahoma Announce Football Series

April 3, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee football program announced Monday the dates for a future home-and-home series with Oklahoma. The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024.

Tennessee heads to Norman in 2020 for its fifth-ever meeting against the Sooners. The Vols will appear at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 that season — a game landing directly between previously scheduled home contests against Charlotte (Sept. 5) and Furman (Sept. 19).

OU makes the return trip to Knoxville on Sept. 7, 2024.

Tennessee and Oklahoma completed the first-ever home-and-home series two seasons ago. The Vols traveled to Norman in 2014 before playing host to OU at Neyland Stadium in 2015. UT’s all-time record against the Sooners is 1-3 in a series that dates to 1938.

Tennessee and Oklahoma are two of the winningest programs in college football history. OU currently ranks seventh in all-time wins, owning an all-time record of 872-321-53 (.721). UT ranks ninth in total wins, boasting an all-time record of 829-379-53 (.680).