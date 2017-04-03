TDOT, City of Kingsport look to modify school zone flashing signals

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Flashing yellow lights in a school zone signal drivers to slow down in front of a school.

Now, Kingsport City leaders said they plan to make changes to where they put those flashing lights.

Officials with TDOT said there are three busy school zones on Stone Drive, John B Dennis Hwy, and Lynn Garden Drive where they plan to make the changes.

The school zone signs with flashing lights would be moved from the side of the road, to overhead.

The changes to these signs are part of TDOT’s Spot Safety Improvements Program.

The program addresses areas like traffic signals, turn lanes, and school zones that need improvements.

Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Kingsport Michael Thompson said they hope this will make the flashing lights more visible to the drivers.

“Say if you are beside an 18-wheeler, you would see this more easily, research has shown in situations like this where we have the multi-lane highways, that it’s a more effective way of notifying the public,” Thompson said.

TDOT officials said the design for these new signs could be complete by late this year or early next year and that they could be installed by Spring of 2018.

