TBI: Reported sighting of missing teen, Tad Cummins in Nebraska not confirmed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police department in Nebraska says it is “possible” they spotted Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins at a McDonald’s restaurant.

In a Facebook post from the Kearney Police Department, the pictures show a man in a black shirt and tan hat with a girl in a black shirt ordering food at the counter on Sunday evening.

The pair in the photo is believed to be traveling in a dark colored pickup.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not confirmed the sightings, but they are looking into it.

The pair has not been spotted since they were caught on camera entering a Walmart in Oklahoma on March 15.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and he’s believe to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they are still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

Anyone who sees them should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

