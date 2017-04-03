Sullivan Co. BOE votes to close Weaver Elem. by end of school year

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Monday to retire Weaver Elementary School in Bristol, Tenn.

The vote comes after the school started dealing with some structural issues, including the library roof which started to sag and bow outwards.

Crews recently placed several columns around the school to help with the problem.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski made the recommendation to retire the school Monday night and the school board unanimously granted approval.

Rafalowski told News Channel 11 that the elementary school will officially close at the end of the school year.

