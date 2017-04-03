Science Hill temporarily placed on ‘soft lockdown’ after social media threat

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police are investigating an online threat against Science Hill High School. As a result, officials told News Channel 11 the school was temporarily placed on soft lockdown.

Monday morning, school officials were alerted to a social media post that said something was going to happen at the school during lunch time.

School leaders said a “soft lockdown” was put in place at the school, but it is no longer in effect.

Officials said Johnson City police investigators developed a juvenile as a suspect.

The Johnson City Police Department will decide if charges are filed in the case.