Richmond attorney John Adams presumptive Republican nominee for Virginia AG

(WJHL) – A Richmond attorney is the presumptive Republican nominee for attorney general in Virginia.

The state’s Republican party said John Adams was the only candidate to qualify for the June 13 primary ballot.

Adams once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and was an attorney for President George W. Bush.

In an interview Monday with News Channel 11, Adams praised Judge Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court nominee.

Adams will become the official nominee after the June 13 primary.

He’ll face Attorney General Mark Herring in the November election.

The democrat is running for a second term as the Commonwealth’s top attorney.

