New 50 euro note going into circulation in Europe

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this March 16, 2017 file photo the new 50 euro bank note is presented at the German Federal Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. The new note, that will go into circulation Tuesday, April 4, 2017 has a similar design as the previous one, but is equipped with better security features. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank is set to release a new 50 euro note as part of a rollout of new banknotes that boast better security features.

The new 50 that goes into circulation Tuesday features similar “feel, look, tilt” security measures that are part of the already issued 5, 10, and 20 euro banknotes.

The new notes feel crisper and firmer than previous versions. They also have raised print and feature a portrait window, a portrait watermark and security thread; the emerald number displays an effect of light moving up and down when tilted.

The 50 note is part of the new “Europa” series that showcases architectural styles from European history. It will be followed by new 100 and 200 banknotes. The ECB has decided not to circulate a new 500 euro note.

