Milligan’s Segrave, Maller, Robinson named AAC athletes of the week

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (April 3, 2017) – Senior Hannah Segrave, sophomore Liz Maller and senior Kimberly Robinson have each been named Appalachian Athletic Conference athlete of the week. Segrave has been named track athlete of the week, while Maller takes home the title for field athlete of the week. Robinson earns her title for softball as the AAC pitcher of the week.

This week, Segrave recorded her fastest-ever season opener at 2:04.49 in the 800 meters, and the third fastest time of her career at the Florida Relays. Her mark was the fastest time in the NAIA by more than seven seconds and the No. 2 time among all collegians nationally. The field included two-time Olympian Marilyn Okoro, US World Champs team member Cory McGee, 2016 NCAA Champion Marta Freitas and 2017 NCAA Champion Karisa Nelson. Segrave’s mark also currently ranks No. 2 in the UK.

At the Montreat Invitational last week, Maller took first place in the women’s shot put, discus throw and hammer throw. Maller, who is already nationally qualified in the shot put, won that event with a mark of 12.80m, the discus throw in 38.90m, and the hammer throw with a personal best toss of 44.31m.

This past Sunday, Robinson’s pitching helped secure a doubleheader sweep over Truett-McConnell. Robinson allowed only one hit in the second game and three hits in the first. She allowed only one walk between the two games. She was also a major player while at bat. Robinson secured the first game as a win for the Buffaloes with a home run. Then in the second game Robinson picked up her third RBI of the day with a single, scoring teammate Kayla Baker in the bottom of the fourth.