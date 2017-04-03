Local Food City throws shower for family of baby born in store parking lot

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Last week, we told you about about a Tri-Cities woman who gave birth to her baby in the parking lot of a local Food City.

On Monday, the grocery store held a baby shower of sorts for the family.

Last Tuesday, Alecia Puckett was on her way to the hospital, but Isaiah Blake was not going to wait.

Puckett’s family had to pull over into the Food City parking lot, where her husband and grandmother delivered Isaiah.

Food City showered Puckett and Isaiah with everything from diapers and medicine, to gifts cards and stuffed animals.

