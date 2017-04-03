KPD detectives identify suspect wanted in Purple Cow burglary investigation

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department detectives have identified a suspect wanted for the burglary of a Kingsport fast food restaurant on East Stone Drive.

According to a news release, on March 30 KPD officials released surveillance photos and video showing a suspect in a burglary at Purple Cow, 1648 E. Stone Drive.

Several tips were received which led to detectives to identifying Harley Michael Moorefield of Piney Flats as the burglary suspect.

Police have obtained a warrant on Moorefield charging him with burglary and theft of property over $2,500.

Moorefield is currently still at large. He is described as a slim man with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the release, Moorefield is around 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Moorefield was last seen traveling in a tan 1995 Ford Taurus that has damage to the passenger side headlight. The vehicle has a Virginia license plate.

Anyone who knows of Moorefield’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

