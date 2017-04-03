Grundy, Va. man charged with malicious wounding after shooting son

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Buchanan County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 53-year-old Grundy, Va. man following a shooting Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home on Jim Rowe Hollow Road off of Little Prater Road in the Grundy section of the county in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found Cody Vandyke, 32, of Grundy with a gunshot wound to his arm and torso.

The victim’s father, James Tyrone Vandyke, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

According to the release, witness statements, a firearm and other items were placed into evidence.

The victim was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vandyke was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Haysi, Va., where he was being held without bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Buchanan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Tuesday.

