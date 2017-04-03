Greene County couple faces new charges after allegedly selling baby online

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A mother and father are facing new charges after they allegedly sold their 5-month-old baby online.

Originally, 37-yar-old Deanna Greer and 26-year-old John Cain were charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, a class A felony.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that charge has been changed to attempted child abuse and aggravated child neglect, under Haley’s Law. This new charge is a class B felony.

In addition, the couple has been charged with illegal payment in connection with placement of a child, a class C felony.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s undercover agents originally thought they were investigating a cash scam, but it turned out a baby was put up for sale. Agents responded to the Craigslist ad and acted as if they were interested In purchasing the child.

The couple sold their baby for $3,000.

Undercover agents agreed to meet the couple and during the fake deal, Cain and Greer were arrested.

Authorities told News Channel 11 the child remains in state protective custody.

See also: