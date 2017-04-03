ETSU’s ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event scheduled for April 13

JOHNSON CITY, TN – Men from throughout the community are invited to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” at East Tennessee State University on Thursday, April 13.

This special “race” is an International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence. It is intended to honor and celebrate the resiliency of survivors of relationship, sexual and gender violence.

Participating men will don high heels for the march through campus, which begins at 6 p.m. at the D. P. Culp University Center’s Cave patio. Ladies may participate, too, but will be allowed to wear sneakers.

Individuals and groups are encouraged to pre-register and can do so by sending an email to oasis@etsu.edu to obtain a registration form. Cost to participate is $5. Heels will also be available to rent for an additional $5, or men can bring their own. Registration and shoe pick-up will take place from 5-6 p.m.

For more information, contact the ETSU Counseling Center at oasis@etsu.edu or 423-439-4841. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

