4 arrested for allegedly stealing 46 road signs in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports four people were arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing road signs.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the arrests were the result of a 911 call on Saturday about people stealing road signs in the Siam Community of Carter County.

Officers, a deputy and a constable, found and stopped a vehicle and the four people matching the descriptions placed by the caller.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 46 roadway signs belonging to the Carter County Highway Department. The signs are valued at $2300.

The suspects, Autumn Williams of Elizabethton, Kelvin Bradley of Elizabethton, Max Myer of Elizabethton and Luke Walker of Johnson City, were arrested and taken to the Carter County Jail.

They were scheduled to appear on May 9 at 9:00 a.m. in the Carter County general sessions court.