KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One person is dead after a paragliding crash in Farragut Sunday.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a paraglider crashed into the woods north of 11322 Barharbor Way around 4 p.m. The pilot and passenger were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The pilot, Stanley Decoursey, 58, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the passenger is still in the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.