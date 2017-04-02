Your Weekly Constitutional: Montpelier Summit

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at Montpelier does many important things in addition to underwriting this radio show.

Among the most important is its sponsorship of “Montpelier Summits,” which bring together governmental officials and other influential people to discuss current constitutional problems and strategies to fix them.

Stewart recently interviewed the moderators at a recent Summit: Lauren Bell, a Professor of Political Science and the Dean of Academic Affairs at Randolph-Macon College; and Paul Michel, the former Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Lauren studies Congress from an academic perspective, and Paul not only served as a federal judge, but earlier worked as an assistant and counsel to United States Senator Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania.

