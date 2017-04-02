US ambassador says no question Russia meddled in election

By Published:
FILE - In a Monday, March 27, 2017 file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to reporters outside the General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Haley said Sunday, April 2, 2017, in an interview aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” there’s no question Russia was involved in the U.S. presidential election and that the actions of the Kremlin will be addressed after the investigations are completed. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there’s no question Russia was involved in the U.S. presidential election and that the actions of the Kremlin will be addressed after the investigations are completed.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Ambassador Nikki Haley says Trump hasn’t told her not to criticize Russia. She says she is “beating up on Russia” over issues such as its actions in Crimea and its dispute with Ukraine.

President Donald Trump has said he believes Russian operatives hacked Democratic Party emails but that any Russian involvement in the election didn’t affect the outcome. The White House rejects any suggestion that there were connections between Trump or his staff and Russia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s